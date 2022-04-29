Tenon Facility Management wins Indian Family Business award for best governance

The Tenon Group of Companies, which is among the top integrated security and facility management companies in India, won Moneycontrol Pro’s Indian Family Business Awards on April 29.

The company, which was founded by Major Manjit Rajain in 1995, began its journey with the incorporation of the flagship company, Peregrine Guarding, which became one of the top three private security companies in India, as rated by Deloitte, EY, KPMG and Grant Thornton.

Peregrine was the first line of business of the group, followed by the establishment of Tenon Facility Management (Tenon FM) and Soteria and serial acquisitions of Rotopower Projects, O&G Group, Elite Services UK and Frontline Security in the UK and Singapore.

The organisation has grown steadily over the past 25 years and claims to have registered a turnover of over Rs 1,800 crore in FY22. The company's revenue grew from Rs 1,423.73 crore in FY19 to Rs 1,655.02 crore in FY20.

Tenon Group deploys over 80,000 employees, across more than 78 offices, and serves 3,100 customers in India, the UK and Singapore.

Founder Rajain is now supported by his sons, Angad Rajain and Anuj Rajain, who joined the organisation in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Angad, who has served the group in many capacities, is currently the Global CSO and IFM Head. He creates, implements, and oversees the group’s short-term and long-term strategic goals. Anuj Rajain is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Soteria and Country Head, Peregrine Singapore.

The organisation has a formalised governance structure and has equity investments from Belgrave Investment Fund.

In 2018, Rajain was awarded the Global Indian of the Year Award by Asia One, and, in 2019, CEO Insights ranked Tenon Group as one of the 10 Best Managed Services Providers.