Tencent to distribute $20.3 billion in Meituan shares as Q3 sales drop

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

Tencent, the world’s largest video game company and the operator of the WeChat messaging platform, said it will transfer 958.12 million shares in Meituan, representing approximately 90.9% of the Class B ordinary shares it held in Meituan.

Tencent Holdings said on Wednesday it would distribute its $20.3 billion stake in food delivery firm Meituan in dividend, as it reported a second straight quarterly sales drop, hit by economic slowdown and China’s regulatory crackdown.

Tencent owns 17% of Meituan. Reuters reported in August the company planned to sell all or a bulk of its stake in the Chinese super app to placate domestic regulators and monetise an eight-year-old investment. A senior Tencent executive said at the time that was ”not accurate”.

The company has continued to struggle under harsh rules imposed by Beijing on the tech industry and slowing economic conditions.

On Wednesday, Tencent said revenue fell 2% to 140 billion yuan ($19.8 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 31, from 142.3 billion yuan a year earlier.

Analysts on an average expected 141.6 billion yuan in revenue, according to Refinitiv. Up to the previous quarter, Tencent reported double digit growth for almost every three-month reporting period since it went public in 2004, but its expansion has been halted by China’s crackdown on the tech industry that began in late 2020. The Shenzhen-based giant is retrenching, shutting some unprofitable businesses and laying off staff in a bid to return to growth.