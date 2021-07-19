MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tencent to buy British video game company Sumo in $1.3 billion deal

Sumo's shareholders will get 513 pence in cash per share, Tencent said. The offer is at 43 percent premium to the Sumo's last closing price of 358 pence. The share has risen multifold since its listing on LSE's junior market AIM in 2017 at 100 pence.

Reuters
July 19, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings will buy video game company Sumo Group in a deal that values the British firm at 919 million pounds ($1.27 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Sumo's shareholders will get 513 pence in cash per share, Tencent said. The offer is at 43 percent premium to the Sumo's last closing price of 358 pence. The share has risen multifold since its listing on LSE's junior market AIM in 2017 at 100 pence.

Tencent has an 8.75 percent stake and is the second-biggest stakeholder in the company, which has 14 studios in five countries with more than 1,200 employees.

"The Board of Sumo firmly believes the business will benefit from Tencent's broad videogaming eco-system, proven industry expertise and its strategic resources," Sumo's non-executive chairman Ian Livingstone said.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Sumo #Tencent Holdings
first published: Jul 19, 2021 12:45 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.