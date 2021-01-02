Tencent Games is back on Huawei's app store: Report

Chinese multinational technology company Huawei has added Tencent Games back to its app store after the two firms negotiated upon an agreement.

According to a Bloomberg report, Tencent was first removed after it said that it made a “big change" on December 31. It spoke about how the companies work with each other an official statement posted on Huawei’s gaming app showed.

However, the firm did not elaborate on what the changes were.

While most android phones operating in China run on Google's system, they do not have access to the Play Store- its applications distribution platform.

Instead, users have to opt for apps sold by mainland manufacturers and others.

Huawei was the biggest smartphone maker in the country during the September quarter with 43% of shipments, according to Counterpoint Research.