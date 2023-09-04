10 years on, gaming, e-sports will be much bigger, says Nikhil Kamath

"This has nothing to do with Zerodha, this is more of a personal investment," Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath said.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, whose stake in Nazara Technologies is set to rise to 3.5 percent, said on September 4 that online gaming will have an even greater presence ten years from now.

Kamath’s comments came after Nazara Technologies’ board approved issuing shares worth Rs 100 crore to Kamath’s companies.

The investment will take Nikhil's stake in the company to about 3.5 percent from 1 percent. Speaking to CNBC TV-18, Kamath said he planned to raise his stake further.

Edited excerpts of Kamath’s interview:

Gaming

"Rate of growth in gaming especially in the below 20 years category is crazy, across the world not just in India," Kamath said. Gaming and e-sports will grow at a pace faster than old-school content.

Nazara Technologies is the behemoth in India and it was very logical for him to place his bets on it, Kamath said.

Speaking about Zerodha, which is India's leading stockbroker, and Nazara, Kamath said the investment has nothing to do with the brokerage firm. "This is more of a personal investment," he said.

E-sports

Kamath expects e-sports to continue to grow at a quick pace as internet penetration grows. "An Indian incumbent (Nazara Technologies) which is doing innovative things around e-sports and gaming has to be encouraged and hopefully this Indian company one day will compete with larger international players," he said.

Moneycontrol reported on September 1 that Kamath was looking to increase stake in the mobile gaming company. as reported by the network associate CNBC-TV18.

