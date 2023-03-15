 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ten essential leadership skills for SME owners to find success

M Muneer
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST

SME leaders need a clear vision of the company's goals, objectives, and future direction. A leader who possesses visionary thinking can help the organisation develop and implement strategies that will take the enterprise to the next level

SME leaders must be able to manage the company's finances effectively, including budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting.

Leadership is an essential element in the success of any organisation, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The ability of an SME leader to effectively manage and lead a team can make or break the success of the organisation.

In my interaction with many SME leaders, I have encountered all types of styles and the most interesting was always how the second generation of owners manage.  Also, the skills needed for sub-Rs 100 crore companies are very different from what are needed for larger companies.

In this column, I will discuss the critical leadership skills that SME leaders must possess to achieve success.

Visionary Thinking: One of the most crucial skills that SME leaders need to possess is visionary thinking. Visionary thinking refers to the ability to see beyond the present and imagine a better future. They must have a clear vision of the company's goals, objectives, and future direction. A leader who possesses visionary thinking can help the organisation develop and implement strategies that will take the enterprise to the next level. They can identify trends, opportunities, and challenges that can impact the organisation's growth and create a plan to address them.