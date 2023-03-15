Ten essential leadership skills for SME owners to find success

Leadership is an essential element in the success of any organisation, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The ability of an SME leader to effectively manage and lead a team can make or break the success of the organisation.

In my interaction with many SME leaders, I have encountered all types of styles and the most interesting was always how the second generation of owners manage. Also, the skills needed for sub-Rs 100 crore companies are very different from what are needed for larger companies.

In this column, I will discuss the critical leadership skills that SME leaders must possess to achieve success.

Visionary Thinking: One of the most crucial skills that SME leaders need to possess is visionary thinking. Visionary thinking refers to the ability to see beyond the present and imagine a better future. They must have a clear vision of the company's goals, objectives, and future direction. A leader who possesses visionary thinking can help the organisation develop and implement strategies that will take the enterprise to the next level. They can identify trends, opportunities, and challenges that can impact the organisation's growth and create a plan to address them.

Communication Skills: These are critical for SME leaders. They must be able to articulate their ideas and vision clearly to the team, stakeholders, and customers. They must be able to listen actively and give feedback to team members. Effective communication can lead to better team performance, increased productivity, and better decision-making. Poor communication, on the other hand, can lead to misunderstandings, conflict, and reduced productivity. Decision Making: Effective decision-making is a critical leadership skill for SME leaders. They must be able to make informed decisions in a timely manner. They must be able to analyse data, weigh the pros and cons of different options, and make decisions that align with the company's vision and goals. SME leaders must also be able to make tough decisions, such as letting employees go or cutting back on expenses, when necessary. They must be able to balance short-term needs with long-term goals.

Imran Khan says to attend court hearing in bid to end Pakistan clashes

Team Building: Building and managing a high-performing team is essential for SME success. Leaders must be able to recruit and retain top talent, motivate and inspire team members, and develop their skills and abilities. They must create a positive work environment where team members feel valued and supported. They must provide opportunities for growth and development, offer feedback and recognition, and create a culture of collaboration and innovation. Adaptability: The business environment is constantly changing, and SME leaders must be able to adapt quickly to new trends, technologies, and customer needs. They must be able to pivot their strategies and plans to align with new realities. The leaders must also be able to handle unexpected challenges and setbacks, and find creative solutions to overcome them. Strategic Thinking: SME leaders must be able to think strategically and develop plans that align with the company's vision and goals. They must be able to analyse the competitive landscape, identify new opportunities, and develop strategies that will give the company a competitive advantage. Learn how to use frameworks such as balanced scorecards to balance the long-term strategy with short-term actions. They must make decisions that align with the company's vision and values while also meeting the needs of customers and stakeholders. Emotional Intelligence: This is something everyone must develop as a skill. Emotional intelligence refers to the ability to recognise and manage one's emotions and the emotions of others. SME leaders must be able to build strong relationships with team members, customers, and stakeholders. They must be able to empathise with others and understand their perspectives. They must also be able to manage their own emotions and respond to challenging situations with grace and professionalism. Financial Management: Financial management is a critical leadership skill for SME leaders. They must be able to manage the company's finances effectively, including budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting. They must also be able to make strategic financial decisions that align with overall vision. Delegation: It is essential for the success of SMEs. Leaders need to be able to delegate tasks effectively to their team members. This not only frees up the leader's time to focus on strategic tasks but also empowers team members to take ownership of their work. Effective delegation involves providing clear instructions, setting expectations, and providing support and feedback. Time Management: Effective time management is critical for leaders in SMEs. They need to be able to prioritize tasks, manage their schedules, and avoid procrastination. Good time management enables leaders to be more productive, reduces stress, and helps them to achieve their goals. Effective leaders are able to inspire and motivate their teams towards astounding success even in terrible times.

M Muneer is the managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, a consulting firm.