business Temasek's investment head Ravi Lambah opens up on firm's 2022 India strategy and sectoral picks Ravi Lambah, head of Investment Group at Singapore investment giant Temasek weighs in on the 'funding winter' and stress in the Indian startup sector which is tackling depressed valuations and layoffs. In a free wheeling chat with Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan, Lambah says Temasek which has pumped in $16 billion in India so far, is betting big on segments like financial services and agri tech, even as he highlights the importance of the ESG factor in dealmaking.