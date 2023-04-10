 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Temasek’s entry valuation reflects long-term potential of Indian healthcare: Dr Ranjan Pai of Manipal Group

Ashwin Mohan
Apr 10, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Temasek has raised its stake and turned the controlling shareholder in Manipal Hospitals by shelling out Rs 16,000 crore in a mega transaction valuing the top pan-India hospital chain at Rs 40,000-42,000 crore

Dr Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Group

It's the largest deal ever by a private equity fund in the bustling Indian healthcare sector. Singapore's Temasek has taken a giant stride in the segment by upping its stake and becoming the controlling shareholder in Manipal Hospitals by shelling out around Rs 16,000 crore in a mega transaction valuing the top pan-India hospital chain at Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 42,000 crore.

Why did the promoter group, the Pai family, cede control to an existing shareholder like Temasek ? Will Temask and Manipal Group consolidate their domestic portfolio of hospital assets? When is the eagerly awaited mega IPO likely to be floated? What is the status of other hospital assets on the M&A radar of Manipal Hospitals?

The man of the moment, Dr Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Group, answers all these questions and much more in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan, in his first interview with the media post the announcement of the landmark deal. Excerpts from the interview:

Manipal Hospitals as an entity came into existence in 1991 with the launch of a 650-bed flagship hospital at Old Airport Road, Bangalore. And today it has more than 8,000 beds across 29 hospitals. Some 32 years on, you have ceded control to Temasek. How does it feel now after having been in the driver's seat all these years? What was the trigger behind the selloff?