Temasek to invest Rs 540 crore in Integrace; True North to partially exit

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST

Singapore's Temasek will be investing Rs 540 crore in Integrace, the healthcare company's majority owner True North said on Monday.

True North is partially exiting its investment in the orthopaedic and gynaecology-focused pharma company in the deal and will continue to own a majority stake in the firm, as per a statement.

The homegrown PE fund said it has signed definitive documents to execute the deal, which will see Temasek infusing Rs 540 crore in Integrace and added that it had first invested in the company in October 2018.

Integrace is a domestic formulation player ranking among the top 5 players in therapies it operates. It currently manages over 20 brands, and recently acquired two brands in women's health from Zydus Cadila.

“We are fully confident in the company's potential and welcome Temasek as a new partner in Integrace's growth journey,” True North's partner Satish Chander said.

“Our approach has been to have sustainable and differentiated scientific practices, which build bigger brands, potentially no 1 or no 2 in their respective market,” Integrace's chief executive Kedar Rajadnye said.

Rajadnye said the investment is an important step to realise future plans and will help the company to do more acquisitions in the near future.

The company brands are market leaders in core orthopaedic and gynaecology segments like bone and joint disorders, pain management and, pregnancy and women's nutrition, and is now poised to rank among the top 60 pharma companies in the country.
first published: Oct 4, 2021 03:14 pm

