Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports, says report

Jan 30, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

Temasek 'remains invested in Adani Ports, as per their latest public shareholding disclosures', The Straits Times reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for the 49-year-old state-owned investor which has USD 496.59 billion in assets under management as of December 2022.

Temasek, through its subsidiary Camas Investments, owns just over 1.2 per cent in Adani Port, the Singapore broadsheet reported, citing the company's shareholder information.

The stake was acquired in 2018 for around SGD 147 million.