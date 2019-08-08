App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Temasek may infuse $100mn in equity financing in Ascent Health

This is anticipated to be one of the largest financing rounds in the country which is likely to close over the next 45 days,

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Temasek is finalizing a $100 million equity financing round in Ascent Health and Wellness as pharmaceutical ventures continue to attract global investors, reported Economic Times.

This is anticipated to be one of the largest financing rounds in the country which is likely to close over the next 45 days, points the report.

Ascent Health merged with online retailer, PharmEasy, this year in order to gain control over distribution and supply chain. Founded in 2013, Ascent emerged as the country’s second-largest pharma distributor soon after. This deal is anticipated to further value the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company at about $650-700 million, according to the sources to the daily.

Close

Apart from the other investors, CDPQ, a Canadian pension fund, and LGT, an asset management group, are major institutional investors to the online pharmacy.

related news

Temasek, which will be new to the list is owned by the government of Singapore. It has a net portfolio value of $230 billion from which India accounts for $11 billion. It has previously invested in Pine Labs and is reportedly in talks with BookMyShow for a stake.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 11:54 am

tags #Business #equity #Government of Singapore #pharmaceutical

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.