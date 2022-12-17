 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Temasek likely to buy TPG’s nearly 21% stake in Manipal Health

Dec 17, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

The deal would value the hospital chain above $4 billion. For TPG, which first acquired a 24.75 percent stake for Rs 900 crore in Manipal Health in 2015, this deal will generate multi-fold returns

The race to buy stake in TPG Inc.’s nearly 21 percent stake in Manipal Health Enterprises seems to have come to a conclusion after Temasek Holdings-owned Sheares Healthcare India’s submission of highest bid, according to a report by Mint.

The deal would value the hospital chain above $4 billion. For TPG, which first acquired a 24.75 percent stake for Rs 900 crore in Manipal Health in 2015, this deal will generate multi-fold returns, the report added.

National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) owns 8 percent of Manipal Hospitals, Temasek 18 percent and the remaining 52.5 percent is held by the Pai family.

Background

Temasek entered Manipal Health in 2017 when it bought out private equity firms True North and Faering Capital in a deal valuing the hospital chain at an enterprise valuation of $1.14 billion. Four years later, NIIF acquired a stake for $286 million.