Temasek India’s Promeet Ghosh steps down to pursue entrepreneurial ambitions

In a key exit at the Indian arm of global investment giant Temasek, which is owned by the Singapore government, veteran dealmaker Promeet Ghosh has stepped down as Deputy Head, Temasek (India) after a tenure of nearly a decade, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

"Promeet has resigned recently from the firm to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions and intends to start a sustainability transition fund going ahead," said one of the people cited above.

This person further added that Ghosh is passionate about the sustainability space and is keen on investing in both traditional and new-age firms and helping them make the critical shift in an ESG conscious world.

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) refers to the three metrics for measuring the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business.

Firms with an enhanced focus on sustainability are expected to have an accelerated inclusion in the global supply chain, better compliance with dynamic government regulations and improved valuations and prospects of fund raising.

A second person told Moneycontrol that Ghosh was likely to continue his association with Temasek in a part-time role as a corporate advisor.

A third person also confirmed the exit.

All the three persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

Ghosh was unavailable for immediate comment.

In response to an email query from Moneycontrol, Temasek said, "We can confirm that Promeet has relinquished his appointment as Deputy Head, India, as of 1 April 2022, leaving the firm to pursue other interests. We wish him all the success in his future endeavours."

The firm added, "Ravi Lambah remains Head of India for Temasek, and he is supported by the team in India which includes Mohit Bhandari and Vishesh Shrivastav."

To be sure, Mohit Bhandari and Vishesh Shrivastav are currently Managing Directors at Temasek India.

THE PROMEET GHOSH ERA AT TEMASEK

The Temasek India portfolio has grown under Ghosh’s watch with the firm striking big-ticket deals including the acquisition of L&T's electrical and automation business for around $2.1 billion (as part of a consortium with France's Schneider Electric) and the buyout of Crompton Greaves consumer arm along with private equity peer Advent International.

Early investments were also made in new-age firms like Zomato, PolicyBazaar and CarTrade which went on to list on the Indian bourses and Billdesk (which was sold to Prosus backed PayU for $4.7 billion, making it India's biggest fintech deal)

Prior to Temasek, Ghosh was a Managing Director at DSP Merill Lynch. According to his LinkedIn profile, Ghosh, an IIM Calcutta alumnus, spent almost 18 years at the top tier investment bank where he headed the industrials and conglomerate coverage.

Anchored in Asia, Temasek has a net portfolio value of S$381 bn as of March 31, 2021, spread across financial services, telecommunications, media, technology, consumer, real estate, transportation and industrials and life sciences and agri-food. As of July 15, 2021, the size of the firm’s India portfolio was around $14 billion with investments in Bandhan Bank, CureFit and Pine Labs amongst other firms.

Sheares is the healthcare platform of Temasek in Asia and is headed by Ravi Venkatesh in India and its portfolio includes the likes of Manipal Hospitals and Medanta Medicity. It recently acquired Kolkata-based Medica Synergie Pvt Ltd.





