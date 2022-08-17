English
    Teleperformance to hire 20,000 in India over 18 months as Anish Mukker takes over as CEO

    A bulk of the hiring will be done from Tier 3 towns and more women will assume executive roles, the company has said as Mukker lays down aggressive expansion plan

    August 17, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
    CEO Anish Mukker

    The $8.4-billion French Business Process Management Outsourcing (BPM) firm, Teleperformance, is planning an ambitious expansion targeting Fortune 1000 clients as Anish Mukker takes over as the country's new chief executive officer.

    Mukker would concentrate on high-growth revenue methods and expand the business's national reach so that clients and their end customers can be served at whichever location they choose, the company said in a release to the media on August 17.

    "With our Cloud Campus model, which enables individuals to work from anywhere with cutting edge security, access to our wide reach across Fortune 1000 companies, India will play a strategic role in the growth of Teleperformance globally,” said Mukker, who was earlier  Director CS at e-commerce giant Amazon.

    “To support this expansion Teleperformance in India expects to be 100,000 people-strong in the next year and a half," he said.

    A Fortune 1000 company, Teleperformance plans to hire 20,000 employees in India over the next 18 months. A substantial portion of new hires will come from Tier 3 cities where they can work from home or anywhere.

    The company employs 80,000 workers across 70 Indian cities. According to its new India CEO, it would also prioritise employing members of the LGBTQ community and elevating more women to executive positions.

    Before Amazon, Mukker oversaw London-based Genpact's Europe Sales, Strategy, and International Financial Services divisions. He doubled the company's performance while serving as the global chief operating officer for financial services, the release said.

    Mukker said India's competitive advantage in the global economy went beyond labour arbitrage and linguistic proficiency. The world's top sectors were relying on India's access to a large talent pool in the fields of customer experience, analytics, and technology.

    "My prime focus will be to make Teleperformance India the powerhouse of deep expertise and leverage the intellectual capital of Teleperformance global, to rapidly expand the reach of our services to international clients," he said.

    Teleperformance plans to set up a site in Punjab’s Mohali and a second site in Gururgam shortly, the company said.

    The company was commemorating its 20th anniversary with growth plans and new business from both domestic and foreign clients in retail, financial services, healthcare, and technology sectors, the release said.
