Telecom woes | COAI seeks reprive from Centre, asks for moratorium & interest rate reduction

Backing telecom providers' demand for a reprieve, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has urged the government to consider a two-year moratorium, lower interest rates and extended timeline to repay accumulated dues, reports News18, quoting IANS.

"The industry would need 20 percent increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) to regain its financial footing, besides which the government would also have to restructure debt with a two-year moratorium, lower interest and a longer repayment time," the report quoted Rajan Mathews, Director General of COAI, as saying.

Among other recommendations, Mathews suggested include reduction of licence fee (LF) and spectrum usage charges (SUC) to three percent and one percent, respectively. Lowering Goods & Services Tax (GST) for the sector to five percent, besides no GST on repayment of government debt, interest, LF and SUC are also on the list.

The telecom sector is staring at Rs 92,000 crore worth liabilities after the Supreme Court in October upheld the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

As per the DoT, Bharti Airtel faces a liability of around Rs 42,000 crore after including LF and SUC, while Vodafone-Idea may have to pay about Rs 40,000 crore. Jio may have to pay around Rs 14 crore.

The remaining liabilities are owed by state-owned BSNL/MTNL and some of shut/bankrupt companies.

AGR is the usage and licensing fee that DoT charges telecom operators. The contention was on the particulars considered to calculate the amount payable, which the SC ruled on DoT’s favour and directed telcos to pay up within three months.

The government meanwhile has constituted a Committee of Secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the sector.

CoS, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, has been asked to examine 'all aspects' of 'financial stress' faced by service providers such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea and suggest measures to mitigate them, sources in DoT told PTI.

The panel, which will comprise secretaries to the ministries of finance, law, and telecom have been asked to look at the demands of telecom service providers (TSPs) for deferment of payments they had promised for the spectrum won through auction as well as consider lowering airwave usage charge.

It has also been asked to consider lowering the obligation of TSPs for providing five percent of their annual revenues for the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).