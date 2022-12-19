English
    Telecom subscriber base declines to 117 crore in Oct 2022 with VIL losing 35 lakh customers: Trai

    Only Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added new customers in October while all other players mainly Vodfone Idea and state-owned BSNL lost a large customer base.

    PTI
    December 19, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
    The telecom subscriber base in the country declined by 117 crore in October due to Vodafone Idea losing a large number of mobile customers during the month, as per a report of sector regulator Trai published on Monday.

    Reliane Jio and Bharti Airtel jointly added 22.1 lakh mobile customers while Vodafone Idea (VIL) lost 35 lakh mobile customer, BSNL lost 5.19 lakh and MTNL lost 3591 mobile subscribers.

    "The number of telephone subscribers in India decreased from 1,171.92 million at the end of September '22 to 1,170.45 million at the end of October '22, thereby showing a monthly decline rate of 0.12 per cent," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in the subscribers report for October 2022.

    Total mobile subscribers decreased to 114.36 crore at the end of October from 114.54 crore at the end of September.
    first published: Dec 19, 2022 11:03 pm