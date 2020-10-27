Telcos urge TRAI to decide on setting floor for data tariffs soon, pick up other pending matters: Report

Operators have urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to hasten its process on setting the floor for data tariffs, review its decision to not regulate messaging apps by Google, Facebook and WhatsApp, and ask the Centre to consider auction of E&V airwaves for 5G services.

The suggestions were made during a meeting last week with new TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela, The Economic Times reported.

SP Kochhar, director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) told the paper the recommendations have been pending for months and Vaghela has assured he “will examine the matter closely.”

COAI represents telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.

The request for setting floor price was made in early 2020 after the Supreme Court’s judgement on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case. The same was also opened for comments by TRAI.

Besides this, TRAI was also urged to reconsider the need to regulate over-the-top (OTT) players such as Facebook, Google and WhatsApp – a prospect that was rejected in September.

COAI said exempting OTT players from “security issues such as lawful interception could undermine national security” and puts telcos at a disadvantageous position as they alone have to abide by strict regulations and licensing rules.

Availability and auction of E & V band airwaves for 5G was another matter telecos hoped TRAI would take up with speed.

The airwaves are coveted by telcos and tech companies, and the former fear the Centre’s bid to de-license and allot these without auction would violate Supreme Court orders and provide tech companies with backdoor entry into the sector.