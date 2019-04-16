App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telcos offering curated election section on their TV apps

An official of a telecom company said on April 16 that the curated content from various sources on the elections to make sure that viewers do not have any trouble while looking for poll related news.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Major telecom companies have come up with curated election sections in their TV apps to ensure that the subscribers do not miss out any update related to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country.

The telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that people stay glued to their mobile screens till the polling process is over.

An official of a telecom company said on April 16 that the curated content from various sources on the elections to make sure that viewers do not have any trouble while looking for poll related news.

Airtel TV app has created a special 'Election 2019' section for poll related updates from across the country for its subscribers.

related news

The special section has content from different news channels like Live News TV channels, short news bulletins, collection of top interviews and expert analysis, all on a single screen, the company's official said.-

"Whats more there is also is a special Election tab on the Airtel TV home screen more quick one touch access to the section," he said.

General elections in India are of high interest and people are constantly looking for news and analysis related to the event," the Content & Apps CEO of Bharti Airtel, Sameer Batra, said.

"With Airtel TVs special election section we have made the app the one stop shop for all election related updates curated in convenient and able format," Batra said.

Similarly, JioTV is offering a wide range of 190 plus news channels in 15 languages. Vodafone too has also come up with a special section of news channels for subscribers to catch all election-related action.

The operators are also on the social media platform such as in Twitter to offer updates, insights and poll related informations.

The number of smartphone users was put at 404.1 million in 2017 and is expected to double to 829 million by 2022, a report said.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #reliance jio #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Jofra Archer removes Chris ...

Rishi Kapoor makes an ‘observation’: Most Indian cricketers sport ...

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Know what Varun Dhawan said when asked if he was nervous right before ...

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani mi ...

London Climate Change Protests Witnessed the Arrest of 120 Activists O ...

'Like a Bombing': Daylight Reveals Extent of Damage in Paris' Notre Da ...

Avengers Endgame Footage Leaked Online, Rangoli Chandel Blasts Randeep ...

Rs 1.41 Cr Seized, 5 AIADMK Workers Held for Distributing Cash After D ...

Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Issued Leave India Notice, Blacklisted After ...

IPL 2019 | All Eyes on Rayudu and Vijay as CSK Take on SRH

Baby Leaves from Mangaluru for Emergency Op in Thiruvananthapuram, Gov ...

A Serial Hacker has Uploaded Nearly 1 Billion User Data on the Dark We ...

HTC Apps to be Republished on Play Store after Meeting Google's Polici ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

IMD or Skymet: Who will get 2019's monsoon forecast right?

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

We want balanced trade with India, says Chinese envoy

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat UnitedHealth, J&J results

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.