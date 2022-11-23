 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Telcos' AGR grows 18% to Rs 60,530 crore in April-June 2022; govt collection up 19%

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom service providers was Rs 51,335 crore in June 2021 quarter, according to the performance indicator report for quarter ended June 2022 released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Telecom service providers' adjusted gross revenue grew 17.91 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 60,530 crore in April-June 2022 with Jio leading in terms of revenue share, telecom regulator Trai said in a report on Wednesday.

The government collects it share of revenue from telecom service providers based on their AGR.

Among pan-India mobile service providers, Jio made the highest contribution of Rs 21,515.88 crore with year-on-year (YoY) growth of 20.58 per cent to the AGR.

Pan-India operator Bharti Airtel topped the chart in terms of growth rate. Its AGR grew 25.15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17,140.56 crore.

Vodafone Idea AGR grew 17.93 per cent to Rs 7,356.54 crore and BSNL registered 2.6 per cent year-on-year growth in AGR at Rs 2,177.95 crore.