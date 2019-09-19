App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana to invite bids for producing 1,000 MW solar power

State-owned Singareni Collieries Company was entrusted to install 300 mw solar power project, which would take the total commissioned capacity to 5,000 MW

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

As part of its target to achieve 5,000 MW solar power, the Telangana government will float tenders in the next two months to produce 1,000 MW of green energy, a top official said on September 18.

The state currently has 3,700 MW of solar power constituting about 25 percent of the commissioned capacity in the energy sector, Special Chief Secretary-Energy Ajay Mishra told the Sustainable Innovation Summit 2019.

"In the course of next one to two months, we will be coming out with tenders for 1,000 MW more for solar installations in the state. Our immediate goal in the next one-and-a-half years is to have 5,000 MW," he said.

The state-owned Singareni Collieries Company was entrusted to install 300 mw solar power project, which would take the total commissioned capacity to 5,000 MW, he added.

Mishra said the state government had last year saved around 122 million units of electricity by containing transmission and distribution losses.

It also saved Rs 500 crore in the capex in infrastructure creation for the 3,700 MW solar power projects.

The summit meet with the theme 'Renewable Energy' is being organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #solar power #Telangana

