Telangana sees 48% spurt in revenues from stamp duty, registration in H1

Maharashtra records the highest revenue from stamp duty collections (Representative image)

Southern Indian state of Telangana, which contributes to 8 percent of India’s overall revenue collections, saw its revenue collections from stamp duty and registration charges (SD&RCs) surging by 48 percent at Rs 7,213 crore during the first half of the current fiscal.

This makes Telangana the fifth highest state in absolute revenue terms in SD&RCs revenue in the country and the ninth highest in annual percentage increment in SD&RCs revenue, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a release on November 21.

According to a compilation by Motilal Oswal, cumulative revenue collections of 27 states and one union territory together stood at Rs 94,847 crore during the first half, reflecting a growth of 35 percent over Rs 70,120 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

While Maharashtra leads the table with the highest collection of state revenues from SD&RCs at Rs 18,601 crore during the first half of the current fiscal, Uttar Pradesh was placed second (Rs 12,394 crore), Tamil Nadu third (Rs 8,662 crore) and Karnataka stood fourth (Rs 8,229 crore) in the table.

“The residential real estate sector has performed superbly over the past 18-24 months and continues to do well right up to 2QFY23. Most of the incentives such as stamp duty reduction, lower interest rates or lower prices have disappeared over the past six months,” said Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

“It is, thus, very likely that the sector may see some headwinds in the coming quarters. Add to that the real possibility of a global recession in CY23 and the real estate sector may be in for some slowdown.”