    Telangana Public Service Commission candidates to be verified through facial recognition

    About 43,400 biometric devices and 1,07,600 CCTV cameras to be installed in thousands of examination centres across the southern state

    Aihik Sur
    September 13, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Around 25 lakh Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) candidates, vying for state government jobs, will be subjected to facial recognition for verification.

    As many as 43,400 biometric devices and 1,07,600 CCTV cameras will be installed across thousands of examination centres in the state.

    With the help of facial recognition technology, the Telangana government aims to check impersonation among 25,80,000 candidates, said a request for proposal (RFP) for selecting a service-provider. The RFP was released earlier this month.

    Through TSPSC, the Telangana government conducts multiple examinations for different positions.

    While motor vehicle inspector recruitment examination is scheduled for November, the exam for Grade I officers in the State's Women Development and Child Welfare Department is likely in December, TSPSC website says. Other dates are yet to be announced.

    Apart from facial recognition, other methods of biometric verification such as touch-less iris capture and fingerprinting have also been proposed.

    This move is in line with the proposed use of facial recognition technology by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts examinations such as JEE, UGC-NET and so on.

    Verification in real-time

    The government wants the biometric verification done in real-time and wants the service provider to deploy one biometric device for every 60 candidates.

    “The biometrics (finger print + IRIS + face recognition) of the candidate appearing for the Level-1 exams will be captured at the examination center and stored in the TSPSC application,” the RFP said.

    After clearing for the level 1 exam, when candidates appear for level 2, they would have to verify the biometrics captured already.

    “No local storage of biometrics is permitted to avoid misuse/tampering with captured data,” the RFP added.

    Non-China software

    “The facial recognition software should be owned by a reputed OEM of the software and the IP should not be from China. A declaration to be submitted in this regard,” the RFP said.

    The Indian government has been cracking down on Chinese apps, over privacy concerns, data storage and fears of money laundering through loan applications.

    The Telangana government has also said that the facial recognition algorithm should have the capacity to process 15,000 transactions simultaneously without fail.

    In July 2021, the National Testing Agency, which conducts JEE, NEET, UGC NET, floated a tender for appointing a service provider to deploy facial recognition for the verification of candidates.

    Like TSPSC, NTA also required service providers to verify candidates in real-time.

    Primarily designed to check crime, the use of facial recognition tech has been growing across the world from airport security to examination centres, raising privacy concerns.

    Telangana and, more specifically, Hyderabad Police have been using facial recognition, drawing criticism from several quarters of society.

    The Telangana High Court is hearing a petition against the use of the technology by the Hyderabad Police, Newsminute website said early this year.

    As reported by Moneycontrol, Telangana continues to be the most surveilled state in India. As many as 282,558 CCTV cameras were installed as of January 1, 2021, a Bureau of Police Research and Development report said.
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Facial recognition #Telangana
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 12:28 pm
