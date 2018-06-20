App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana government will set up steel plant, says state Minister

The state government on June 18 constituted a committee of officials to examine the issue of setting up an Integrated Steel Plant in Khammam district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana government would set up a steel plant in the state, a project which has been mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, even if the Centre did not cooperate, state Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

"Even if the Centre does not cooperate, 100 per cent the Telangana government will build the steel plant under Singareni (state-run miner Singareni Collieries) and TSMDC. We will give 10,000-15,000 jobs there. That is our commitment," he told reporters here.

The state government on June 18 constituted a committee of officials to examine the issue of setting up an Integrated Steel Plant in Khammam district.

The establishment of a steel plant in Telangana is an issue mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act.

related news

The main opposition Congress and others have recently held protests in support of setting up of the steel plant in the Khammam region following reports that the Centre was not favourably inclined to execute it.

The minister was speaking after inspecting Hyderabad Metro Rail works on the 16-km stretch between Ameerpet and LB Nagar, part of the first phase. It would be ready for operations by the end of July, he said.

The patronage to the Hyderabad Metro Rail had been good (with an average 80,000 travellers every day) since the first stretch was inagurated seven months ago, he said adding there were no major complaint over the operations, Rao said.

The 30-km long first leg of the Hyderabad Metro rail, inaugurated in Novemeber last year between Miyapur and Nagole, has 24 stations. Electric charging infrastructure would be set up at the metro stations to promote electric vehicles, Rao said.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of second phase of metro project was expected to be ready by July, the minister said. The vision was to link the Hyderabad international airport from all corners of the city through the metro rail, he added.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 07:18 pm

tags #Business #India #Telangana

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.