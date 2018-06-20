Telangana government will set up steel plant, says state Minister

The Telangana government would set up a steel plant in the state, a project which has been mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, even if the Centre did not cooperate, state Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

"Even if the Centre does not cooperate, 100 per cent the Telangana government will build the steel plant under Singareni (state-run miner Singareni Collieries) and TSMDC. We will give 10,000-15,000 jobs there. That is our commitment," he told reporters here.

The state government on June 18 constituted a committee of officials to examine the issue of setting up an Integrated Steel Plant in Khammam district.

The establishment of a steel plant in Telangana is an issue mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act.

The main opposition Congress and others have recently held protests in support of setting up of the steel plant in the Khammam region following reports that the Centre was not favourably inclined to execute it.

The minister was speaking after inspecting Hyderabad Metro Rail works on the 16-km stretch between Ameerpet and LB Nagar, part of the first phase. It would be ready for operations by the end of July, he said.

The patronage to the Hyderabad Metro Rail had been good (with an average 80,000 travellers every day) since the first stretch was inagurated seven months ago, he said adding there were no major complaint over the operations, Rao said.

The 30-km long first leg of the Hyderabad Metro rail, inaugurated in Novemeber last year between Miyapur and Nagole, has 24 stations. Electric charging infrastructure would be set up at the metro stations to promote electric vehicles, Rao said.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of second phase of metro project was expected to be ready by July, the minister said. The vision was to link the Hyderabad international airport from all corners of the city through the metro rail, he added.