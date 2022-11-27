Telangana eyes 20-30% growth in tourist arrivals, augments facilities

Telangana Tourism expects a 20 per cent increase in foreign tourist arrivals and 30 per cent growth in domestic tourist footfall by the end of next year, as compared to pre-COVID level, a senior government official said on Sunday.

Showcasing attractions like the marvellous standstone Ramappa temple of the Kakatiya era, which was recognised last year by UNESCO as a world heritage site, the Pochampally village famed for its hand-woven Ikat saris, authorities are running digital campaigns as well to promote such tourist destinations.

"Our target is to increase international tourist arrivals by 20 per cent, and also domestic tourist arrivals by 30 per cent by 2023-end," Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Managing Director, B Manohar told PTI.

During 2019, when the pandemic had not yet set in, the domestic arrivals in the state was 8,30,35,894 while the number of foreign travellers was 3,23,326. The TSTDC estimates that there would be 20 and 30 per cent growth, in foreign and domestic arrivals respectively, when compared to 2019, he said.

Working towards a significant increase in domestic and foreign tourist arrivals, authorities have augmented facilites to cater to the needs of holidaymakers. Be it facilities in hotels or connectivity issues, authorities have addressed them and the Road-cum river cruise tour are among the appealing offers.

With the fading of COVID related apprehensions, there has been an increase in tourist flow to all tourism destinations in the state. The occupancy in state-run hotels, boats and buses is impressive. Local and foreign tourist arrivals have also increased, he said, hoping that the target could be achieved.

"Good facilities have been developed at the destinations. Every district we are planning to develop Haritha hotel (State-run), so that people can stay there and can go to surrounding destinations," the official said. Telangana witnessed domestic tourist arrivals of 3,20,00,620 while international tourists numbered 5,917 in 2021. For this year, domestic arrivals increased to 3,95,53,865 and international arrivals rose to 35,945 up to July.

About 63.51 crore domestic tourists visited Telangana from 2014 to July 2022 and 13,50,307 foreign tourists during the same period visited the tourist areas in Telangana, he said.

TSTDC, a state government undertaking, has built 54 green tourism hotels and wayside facilities across the state. Sound and light shows are being organised at Golconda and Warangal forts.

The official said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is giving priority to the development of tourism sector with the ambition of "Our Telangana - Our Culture - Our Tourism".