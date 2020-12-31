MARKET NEWS

Tejas Networks bags order worth $13 million

As per the contract, Tejas will supply and install its broadband products to extend high-speed broadband services to underserved rural communities in the region, Tejas Networks said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
December 31, 2020 / 11:09 AM IST
Tejas Networks | The stock has gained 376 percent to Rs 151.35  on December 10, 2020, from Rs 31.8 on March 31, 2020.  The company's total debt in FY20 was Rs 23 crore. The investor Vijay Kedia holds a 4.21 percent holding in the company.

Communications equipment firm Tejas Networks on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth USD 13 million (approx Rs 95 crore) from a telecommunications service provider in South East Asia for supply and installation of its broadband products.

As per the contract, Tejas will supply and install its broadband products to extend high-speed broadband services to underserved rural communities in the region, Tejas Networks said in a regulatory filing.

The project is expected to be executed within the next 12 months.

Shares of Tejas Networks were trading 4.96 percent higher at Rs 137.45 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 31, 2020 11:10 am

