Tejas bags optical network expansion deal from Bharti Airtel

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
Bharti Airtel | Representative image

Domestic telecom gear maker Tejas Networks on Thursday said it has been selected by Bharti Airtel to enhance the telecom operator's optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets.

Tejas will supply, install and support its optical transmission products for extending Airtel's optical networks towards the edge, supporting 5G backhaul, business-to-business (B2B) services and broadband applications.

''Airtel has been making significant investments in expanding its metro network capacity as part of its 5G readiness and for catering to increased bandwidth consumption by fixed-line and enterprise customers.

''We are delighted to partner with Tejas in this key network intervention that will enable us to deliver world-class experience to our customers,'' Bharti Airtel chief technology officer Randeep Sekhon said in the statement.

The Tata Group recently acquired a controlling stake in Tejas for Rs 1,890 crore.

''We are delighted to expand our decade-long partnership with Airtel, which has established itself as one of the premier telecom service providers in the world.

''Under this new contract, we will provide our multi-terabit TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products to augment Airtel's metro network capacity right up the network edge,'' Tejas Networks managing director and CEO Sanjay Nayak said.
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #Tejas Networks
first published: Sep 23, 2021 09:58 am

