TEDxIITHyderabad returns on March 21: All you need to know

The line-up of world-class speakers from a variety of fields are geared to share their insightful ideas on this year's theme of Let’s Play Unsafe (Image: TEDxIITHyderabad)

The annual TEDxIITHyderabad, a collaboration between TEDx and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Hyderabad, will be held on March 21 from 10 am to 4.30 pm. This year, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been moved online and theme is “Let’s Play Unsafe.”

The event will focus on risk-taking in the present world context, “breathing life through the pandemic era, which is like facing a war-like situation from all fronts, pushing people to their extremes and rethinking comfort positions”, a statement from TEDxIITHyderabad said.

Here is all you need to know:

>> The theme this year is Let’s Play Unsafe and will focus on risk-taking being redefined in the present world context.

>> The TEDxIITHyderabad community consists of students from a variety of disciplines who “pledge to provide a memorable experience” and world-class speakers from a variety of fields.

Vimal Chandran - Visual Artist



Swami Sarvapriyananda - Monk in Charge, Head of the Vedanta Society, New York



Aruna M. Bahuguna - Indian Police Service - Director General of Police [Retired]



Kamal Nayak - Founder & Director of Good Universe NGO



Meghnad - Associate Editor at Newslaundry



Pooja Dagli - Co-founder of Robin Hood Academy



Anahita Sarabhai - Performer, Activist, Poet, Founder Director of QueerAbad



Tejas Sidnal - Founder of Carbon Craft Design

