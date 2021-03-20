English
TEDxIITHyderabad returns on March 21: All you need to know

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the event has been moved online this year and is themed “Let’s Play Unsafe”.

Moneycontrol News
March 20, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST
The line-up of world-class speakers from a variety of fields are geared to share their insightful ideas on this year's theme of Let’s Play Unsafe (Image: TEDxIITHyderabad)

The line-up of world-class speakers from a variety of fields are geared to share their insightful ideas on this year's theme of Let's Play Unsafe (Image: TEDxIITHyderabad)


The annual TEDxIITHyderabad, a collaboration between TEDx and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Hyderabad, will be held on March 21 from 10 am to 4.30 pm. This year, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been moved online and theme is “Let’s Play Unsafe.”

The event will focus on risk-taking in the present world context, “breathing life through the pandemic era, which is like facing a war-like situation from all fronts, pushing people to their extremes and rethinking comfort positions”, a statement from TEDxIITHyderabad said.

Here is all you need to know:

>> The theme this year is Let’s Play Unsafe and will focus on risk-taking being redefined in the present world context.

>> The TEDxIITHyderabad community consists of students from a variety of disciplines who “pledge to provide a memorable experience” and world-class speakers from a variety of fields.

>> List of speakers:

  • Vimal Chandran - Visual Artist

  • Swami Sarvapriyananda - Monk in Charge, Head of the Vedanta Society, New York

  • Aruna M. Bahuguna - Indian Police Service - Director General of Police [Retired]

  • Kamal Nayak - Founder & Director of Good Universe NGO

  • Meghnad - Associate Editor at Newslaundry

  • Pooja Dagli - Co-founder of Robin Hood Academy

  • Anahita Sarabhai - Performer, Activist, Poet, Founder Director of QueerAbad

  • Tejas Sidnal - Founder of Carbon Craft Design

>> For more details, readers can check the website here: https://tedx.iith.ac.in/
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #IIT Hyderabad #India #TEDx #TEDxIITHyderabad
first published: Mar 20, 2021 12:21 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.