TechnipFMC wins order from HPCL

UK-based energy services company TechnipFMC today said it has been awarded a contract for building one of the units at the Visakhapatnam refinery expansion project of state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). The firm said it has been awarded a "substantial contract" for a grassroots hydrogen generation unit (HGU) at the refinery. It, however, did not disclose the value of the contract.

"The contract covers project management, technology licensing, preparation of basic design and engineering package, as well as detailed engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and performance guarantee test, run on a LEPCC basis," the company said in a statement.

LEPCC is licensing, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the project.

The unit is being installed to cater to the needs of HPCL Visakh refinery to enhance its refining capacity from 8.33 million tonnes per annum to 15 million tonnes.

"TechnipFMC's scope includes an HGU comprising two trains with a design capacity of 113 kilotonnes per annum each and a pressure swing adsorption unit of 36 KTPA hydrogen production," the statement said.

NelloUccelletti, President of the onshore/offshore business at TechnipFMC, said, "Our proprietary steam reforming and TPR technologies were key differentiators in this award.

"By maximising energy efficiency, lowering feed consumption, reducing power import and minimising emissions, these technologies will enable us to provide HPCL with a self-sufficient HGU which is one of a kind in the industry."

TechnipFMC previously executed two HGUs for HPCL and has a strong presence in India. It is a global leader in the design and supply of hydrogen plants, with more than 270 built worldwide.