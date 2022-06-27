business Zomato, Vedanta, Hindalco: Which Beaten-down Name Is Worth Your Time? | Markets With Santo & CJ Shares of Zomato, Vedanta and Hindalco have fallen 40-60 percent from their highs making investors wonder if it is time to catch some of these stocks. Watch Santo & CJ argue over which stock is the best bottom-fishing candidate and which one should you chuck. Plus the duo’s thoughts on the market set-up for this week.