 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Zomato-Blinkit Deal Explained | Stocks In Focus: Dr Reddy’s, Repco Home, Federal Bk | Morning Trade

Jun 27, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

#TrendingToday: Deep-dive into the Zomato-Blinkit deal with Chandra R Srikanth of Moneycontrol. As usual, we also answer your stock queries LIVE with Hemen Kapadia of KR Choksey.

TAGS: #morning trade #stock markets #video #Zomato-Blinkit Deal
first published: Jun 27, 2022 08:25 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.