business Zomato-Blinkit Deal Explained | Stocks In Focus: Dr Reddy’s, Repco Home, Federal Bk | Morning Trade #TrendingToday: Deep-dive into the Zomato-Blinkit deal with Chandra R Srikanth of Moneycontrol. As usual, we also answer your stock queries LIVE with Hemen Kapadia of KR Choksey.