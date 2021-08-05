Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's True Beacon launches equity, tax-free bonds fund

True Beacon, the Indian asset management company led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Richard Pattle, on August 5 announced the launch of a multi-asset fund that will comprise dynamic equity and a tax-free fixed income component.

True Beacon Two, a Category III AIF, aims to deliver low-risk stable returns by dynamically rebalancing between asset classes, the company said. The fund is ideal for new investors looking to scale equity exposure.

“True Beacon II is a long-only alpha oriented scheme aimed at diminishing the inflationary pressures of the economy, while generating superior risk-adjusted returns,” Kamath said.

"This will be achieved by leveraging the selective pool of equities within the universe of the largest 200 companies in the Indian economy which we believe will be the industry drivers while mitigating excess market volatility by dynamic asset allocation utilising high-grade tax-free debt instruments.”

According to SEBI, a category III AIF is one that employs diverse or complex trading strategies and may employ leverage, including through investment in listed or unlisted derivatives. Various types of funds such as hedge funds, PIPE Funds, etc are registered as Category III AIFs.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, True Beacon manages assets worth Rs 1,300 crore with over 300 high net-worth individuals and ultra high net-worth individuals from across the world.

The company's flagship fund, True Beacon I, outperformed the Nifty by over 32 percent in 2020. Earlier this year, True Beacon launched GIFT Cty’s first global hedge fund to cater to international investors.

True Beacon II will invest in India's largest 200 companies to capture value appreciation combined with a sovereign-backed debt component to hedge against inflation and volatility.

True Beacon offers products for both Indian and global strategic investors. It provides access to Indian capital markets with high levels of transparency, coupled with zero management fees and a globally competitive tax regime.

True Beacon describes itself as a disruptive asset management company with a zero-standing fee model, wherein only gains are charged at 10 percent at the end of the financial year.