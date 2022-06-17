 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will Nifty Rebound After Sell-off And Is ITC's Good Run Coming To An End? | Markets With Santo & CJ

Jun 17, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

CJ argues why the market could be in for a bounce while Santo has some bad news for ITC's investors. Plus the duo discuss IRCTC, Vesuvius India, and Indus Towers.

