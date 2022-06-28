 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will Easing Commodity Prices Offer Relief For FMCG Stocks? Also, Sterling Tools, Brigade In Focus | Morning Trade

Jun 28, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

Will easing commodity prices provide relief to FMCG stocks? We ask Amnish Aggarwal of Prabhudas Lilladher. As usual, we also get all your stock queries answered LIVE from Kunal Shah of LKP Securities.

TAGS: #commodity prices #FMCG #morning trade #video
first published: Jun 28, 2022 08:18 am
