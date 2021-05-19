current-affairs-trends Why India is a huge market for Zoom Zoom fatigue or not, it is an app that is here to stay, with the video communication app betting big on India as it seeks to work in the government, education and healthcare space. Zoom has already set up an engineering centre and is looking to hire big. Listen in to Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Engineering and Product, Zoom in conversation with Moneycontrol's Swathi Moorthy.