4.3
When Will FII Selling End? Also, Bajaj Auto, Vodafone Idea, IRB Infra & Others In Focus | Morning Trade
Jun 23, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
FII selling continues to drag markets. When will FII flow turn positive? We ask Jisang Yoo of Mirae Asset Capital Management. Also, we get all your queries answered LIVE by Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.
first published: Jun 23, 2022 08:11 am
