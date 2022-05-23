Understand the ESG effect on Investments to make them more Sustainable
Join Nisha Poddar, as she decodes the main trends behind the claim that 'ESG drives responsible investment', on the latest podcast of PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action', in association with Moneycontrol.
May 23, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST
Investors now realize that true value lies in the sustainability and ecological viability of a business, as a new wave of ESG-linked investment continues to shape the market. Explore such trends and more, with Dhanpal Jhaveri, Vice Chairman, Everstone Group and CEO, EverSource Capital, and Dinesh Arora, Partner and Leader - Deals, PwC India, in conversation with Nisha Poddar.
