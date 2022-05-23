English
    Understand the ESG effect on Investments to make them more Sustainable

    Join Nisha Poddar, as she decodes the main trends behind the claim that 'ESG drives responsible investment', on the latest podcast of PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action', in association with Moneycontrol.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

    Investors now realize that true value lies in the sustainability and ecological viability of a business, as a new wave of ESG-linked investment continues to shape the market. Explore such trends and more, with Dhanpal Jhaveri, Vice Chairman, Everstone Group and CEO, EverSource Capital, and Dinesh Arora, Partner and Leader - Deals, PwC India, in conversation with Nisha Poddar.  



