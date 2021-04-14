English
What FY22 holds for the markets and you

What does the new financial year hold for the markets? Will sectoral winners of FY21 dominate the current year as well? What are the things to remember before investing in an IPO? What sectoral opportunities investors can expect in FY22? Find out answers to all these questions in this special edition

