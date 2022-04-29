 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Trade | HUL rally to fuel FMCG stocks? All your stock queries answered

Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

In today’s episode, we focus on HUL, Axis Bank, Wipro & UltraTech with CK Narayan of Growth Avenues. All your stock queries answered. HUL earnings beats estimates, will others follow suit? We ask Kaustubh Pawaskar of Sharekhan

