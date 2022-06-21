GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Watch: As bears hug aluminium, what should investors do?
Moneycontrol Video
Jun 21, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
Aluminium is oversold and is in bear territory as prices are down 35% from 2022 high. Join Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta to know what's in store for investors.
Moneycontrol Video
TAGS:
#aluminium
#Commodities
#Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta
#video
first published: Jun 21, 2022 01:06 pm
