Watch: As bears hug aluminium, what should investors do?

Jun 21, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

Aluminium is oversold and is in bear territory as prices are down 35% from 2022 high. Join Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta to know what's in store for investors.

first published: Jun 21, 2022 01:06 pm
