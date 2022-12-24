 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Use Futures OI build-up to avoid getting caught in pullback: Shubham Agarwal

Dec 24, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

Analysis using the Open Interest (OI) metric is capable of improving probability as well as confidence in trading a price move. Yet, like all other analysis tools, it is not entirely foolproof.

Open Interest (OI) is an incredible data point to be used for analysis of the underlying. The underlying could be a stock or index whose Futures or Options OI is in consideration.

The word ‘Build-Up’ means a structure that is made of several sections or layers fastened together. Built-Up in this context means the total OI consisting of several Futures and Options (F&O) contracts.

To appreciate the importance of Futures Build-Up, let us first understand the basic inferences that one could draw by associating change in OI alongside change in price over a period of time.

Let us work backwards and see the inferences of the combined movement of a stock or index Future OI and its price.

Price Up + OI Up = Long … Projecting Bullish Bias

Price Down + OI Down = Long Unwinding ... Projecting Neutral to Bullish Bias

Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited