Three handy Options trading resolutions for 2021

Shubham Agarwal

The year 2020 was scarred with a deadly pandemic yet there were a few positives that came along through the year. Primarily, the recovery from the multi-year low and the gains on top of that for the year was the first positive.

Learning that got inculcated into us due to these moves was a bigger positive. This learning was grand enough for us to make a base case for a few tactical practices that can be now followed in the coming year as Trading Resolutions.

Resolution #1 Directional Diversification:

In the hunky-dory times of first few months of 2020 nobody could have imagined the course the indices took for the year in terms of price action. While most of us have graduated ourselves to device limited loss strategies against the known risks with the help of options, the dip in the first half of 2020 taught us that catastrophe can strike without notice.

Hence, it is prudent to have directional diversity in the trading portfolio. We always have pockets of underperformers and outperformers at all times. A reasonable mix of Long-Short with the use of options via trading rather aggressive bets in favor of direction but at the same time trading limited loss bets to capitalize on underperformance pays off.

While this makes complete sense but for many traders it is a little tough to follow, but in the name of directional diversity least we can do is to have an active hedge via options at all times easily.

Resolution #2 Follow the Data

Data analytics has always been essential for creating basis for any trading system. It not only helps us find the trading ideas but also gives us that extra confidence on top of our own micro trade generating systems.

The year 2020 has proved that yet again. After hitting the lows for the year. It was extreme pessimistic sentimental indicators like sky high Implied Volatility gave us a hint that we might have just done a bit too much. We were pushed via these indicators to expect a respite if not a reversal.

Secondly, in the middle of pandemic Nifty futures started adding Longs upon rise and unwinding them upon drops. This gave us that extra confidence that while this sequence of Long-Long Unwinding persists we may just continue with the rise. With the help of this data analytic one could continue to ride this rise despite all the pandemic led cynicism.

These are just a few testimonies of how following the trade Data can give better understanding of the market consensus.

Resolution #3 Limit your Losses not Profits

Trailing stop loss system has always been one of my favorites. With trailing stop loss system, we are leaving it on the trend to decide how much is too much and in turn benefiting by letting out profits run.

Many option strategies can be devised incorporating this system. For single option traders, we can keep pushing the strikes a couple of steps Out of the Money by shifting the Calls into higher strikes and Puts into lower strikes as our intermediate milestones keep getting achieved. This in turn will keep booking profits for us to a certain extent and would limit the possible loss from the trade. At the same time, till the last shift exits the trade would keep profit potential open for us.

Similarly, for option strategies too we can have a similar modification mechanism. For a simple one to one spread Bull Call spread or a Bear Put spread, such shits can be done for both the strikes instead of one. Also, with spreads we can have pullback proof trade. Here, the short option (Higher Call/ Lower Put) can be done away with in case of a pull back, letting the long option by itself to potentially make as much profit as the underlying can offer.

These were a few learnings that this unique year of 2020 highlighted for me. I am sure many of us have learnt many such tactical changes to our original style of trading options. It would make sense to incorporate these changes permanently by making it our own Trading Resolution for the year 2021.

Let your limit the losses but let profits run Cup.

