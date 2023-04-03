 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Technical View: Nifty likely to consolidate, immediate target is 17,500

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

The uptrend, however, is intact and the consolidation should be used to initiate fresh longs. On the upside, the immediate short-term target is 17,500, say analysts

The Nifty closed marginally higher in choppy trade on April 3, with auto sale numbers and three-month high manufacturing data helping the benchmark index to close at 17,398, up 0.22 percent.

The index opened higher but erased the gains amid selling seen in IT and FMCG names. It saw rangebound movement (17,428-17,312) before finishing at 17,398, forming a small body negative candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow.

"The Nifty witnessed a day of consolidation and closed with marginal gains. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty for the whole day consolidated in the zone of 17,310–17,430 where the crucial Fibonacci retracement level (17,429) and the 40-day moving average (17,406) is placed," said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

After a sharp-up move in the previous couple of sessions, consolidation is a healthy sign and provides an opportunity to enter for those who have missed out. The hourly momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover, which is a sell signal, he said.