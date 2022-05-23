Technical View | Nifty forms small-bodied bearish candle, needs to hold 16,161 for upmove

The Nifty was off a positive start on May 23 and traded in the green in the first half but as has been the trend in the last few days, profit-booking, mainly in metal, pharma and energy names, in the second half erased all the gains.

The index ended flat at 16,214.70, down 51.50 points, or 0.32 percent, and formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily chart.

The Nifty has to hold 16,161 to extend this bounce towards 16,400 and 16,666, while on the downside, support exists at 16,061 and 16,000, experts said.

"Going forward, to regain strength Nifty not only needs to sustain above 16,400 levels but also requires to clear a slew of resistance points present between 16,400-800 as supply points are present at every 100 points up move," said Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist, Chartviewindia.in, said.

If it slips below 16,207, the weakness can drag it to 16,000. A close above 16,400 would be an opportunity for short-term traders to capture 150–200 Nifty points. However, for the next session, traders should remain neutral by focussing on stock-specific opportunities, he said.

The options data suggests a trading range between 15,800 and 16,500.

On the options front, maximum Call OI (Open Interest) is at 17,000 then 16,800 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 16,000 then 15,000 strike.

Significant Call writing is seen at 17,000 then 16,800 strike, while Put writing is seen at 15,100 then 16,100 strike.

"Volatility is at its higher zones, which is giving some discomfort to the bulls and needs to come down for market stability," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

India VIX was up by 1.29 percent from 23.10 to 23.39 levels.

Banking index

The Bank Nifty opened positive and outperformed the broader market in the first half but, like benchmarks, it witnessed weakness and it drifted towards 34,100 later in the session.

It formed an inverted hammer candle on the daily scale and closed 30 points down.

"Now it has to hold above 34,000 zones to build strength towards 34,500 and 34,750 zone, while on the downside, support exists at 33,666 and 33,500 zones," Taparia added.

Among stocks, a positive setup was seen in the Ashok Leyland, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Indian Hotels, HAL, HUL, L&T, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors and Britannia Industries. Weakness was seen in Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, NMDC, Divis Labs, Amara Raja Batteries, ONGC, BHEL, UltraTech Cement, Lupin, HPCL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, UPL, Grasim, United Spirits and Canara Bank.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes