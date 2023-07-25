Technical View: Nifty forms small bearish candle; 19,620 a key support

The Bank Nifty closed in the red for the third consecutive day.

After two days of fall, the Nifty index remained in a consolidation mood and ended with little change on July 25 ahead of the US FOMC meeting outcome on Wednesday.

The Nifty50 index started at a day's high at 19,729.35 but erased the gains in the initial hours and remained in range throughout the session. The index is not able to hold above 19,700 and ended at 19,680.60, up 8.30 points, forming a small bearish candle.

"For day traders, 19,620 would be the key support level, and if the index trades above the same, we could expect a quick pullback rally till 19720-19750. On the flip side, dismissal of 19,620 could accelerate selling pressure and below the same, the index could slip till 19,570-19,550," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty closed in the red for the third consecutive day. It witnessed selling pressure after opening on a positive note indicating that it was unable to sustain at higher levels.

"On the downside, 45,670–45,460 which are the 38.2 percent and 50 percent Fibonacci retracement levels are likely to act as a strong support zone from a short-term perspective. Overall, the trend is still positive and once this consolidation is complete, we can expect the Bank Nifty to resume its uptrend. On the upside 46,500 is the expected target," said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.