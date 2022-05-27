Technical View | Nifty forms bullish hammer candle, experts say can test 16,750

The Nifty closed higher for the second consecutive session on May 27, supported by buying in auto, bank, FMCG and information technology stocks.

After starting higher at around 16,300, the index remained in positive territory through the session and closed the day at 16,352.50, up 182.30 points, or 1.13 percent. It formed a bullish hammer candle on the daily scale with a long lower shadow, indicating buying on declines.

It has to hold above 16,250 for an up move towards 16,442 and 16,666, whereas supports are at 16,161 and 16,061, experts said.

"A key positive development on the technical charts is the fact that the Nifty closed above the 20-day simple moving average. Interestingly, on weekly charts, the last three candles put together also point towards a sideways consolidation in a larger range of 16,400 and 15,700 levels but with a Hammer kind of formation for the current week," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist, Chartviewindia.in, said.

A close above 16,400 can take the index toward its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) whose value is placed at around 16,750. Bears can make a comeback on a close below 15,700, he said.

The options data suggests a trading range between 16,000 and 16,700.

Since it’s the beginning of the new series, the options data is scattered at various far strikes. Maximum Call OI (Open Interest) is at 17,000 then 16,300 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 16,000 then 16,300 strike.

Call writing is seen at 16,300 then 17,000 strike, while Put writing is seen at 16,300 strike.

"Volatility cooled down and supported the bulls to sustain at higher levels. However, it needs to come down to 18 zones for market stability," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

India VIX was down by 5.46 percent from 22.72 to 21.48 levels.

The banking index

The Bank Nifty opened gap-up and rocketed to 35,700. It closed above its 50-day EMA on the daily frame with gains of around 518 points at 35,613.30.

It recovered 38.20 percent of the entire down leg from 38,765 to 33,000 zones and made a bullish candle on the daily and weekly frames and negated its lower highs of the last six weeks.

"Now it has to continue to hold above 35,500 zones for an up move towards 36,000 and 36,300 zones, while on the downside, support exists at 35,250 and 35,000 zones," Taparia said.

Among stocks, a positive setup was seen in the Page Industries, Jubilant FoodWorks, PVR, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Tata Motors, Concor, TVS Motor, M&M, HUL, Ashok Leyland, Gujarat Gas, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Dr Reddy's and ICICI Bank. Weakness was seen in PEL, ONGC, GAIL, NTPC, Ipca Labs, AU Small Finance Bank and IOC, he said.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes