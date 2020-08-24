Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, may move towards 11,600

Supported by banking names, the Nifty50 gained ground and closed above 11,450 on August 24.

The index opened positive and witnessed buying interest as it headed towards 11,500. It ended the day nearly a percent higher at11,466.45, forming a bullish candle on the daily scale.

The index has been forming higher lows and immediate supports are shifting higher from 11,250 to 11,350 zones.

The major is positive and recent consolidation breakout could commence the next leg of rally ahead of its August F&O expiry, experts say.

The Nifty has to stay above 11,350 to move towards 11,600, while on the downside, the medium term support exists in the 11,250-11,200 zone, say experts.

India VIX fell by 4.10 percent to 19.12 levels. Volatility is gradually cooling down, which suggests that a bullish stance and the buy-on-decline strategy could continue in the market.

If the bulls manage to push beyond 11,497 levels in the next session, then the intraday rally may get extended towards 11533 levels. A close above the said hurdle is required to strengthen the bullish sentiment, which will open up bigger targets placed close to 12,000 levels as there is no meaningful resistance placed between 11533 and 12,000 levels, said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in.

For the time, traders should consider long positions only on a close above 11,533, where as intraday shorting can be done below 11,400 for a target close to 11,330 levels, he added.

The options data suggests a trading range between 11,250 and 11,600 zone for coming few days, said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Maximum Put OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,400 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,600 strike. We have seen minor Call writing at 11,650 and 11,800 strike while Put writing is seen at 11,400 then 11,450 strike.

The Bank Nifty managed to surpass recent swing high hurdle of 22,400 and headed towards 22,900. It formed a strong bullish candle on the daily scale, with the highest daily close of the past 22 trading sessions.

It outperformed the Nifty and gained by more than 500 points.

In the last week, it made a Bullish Island Reversal pattern on the daily scale that has a bullish implication and now a hold above 22,400 could extend the rally towards the July high of 23,200 zone.

On the downside, major support for the banking index shifted from 21,400 to 21,750 and 22,000, he added.

Positive setup was seen in Jubilant Food, Tata Chemicals, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, BEL, Bata India, MGL and Maruti while weak structure was seen in M&M, Cipla and Petronet.