Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, all-time high in sight

The Nifty erased losses of the previous session losses to close at a new high on June 16, supported by upbeat global cues and buying across the sectors.

After a firm start, the index extended the gains but saw some selling pressure at higher levels. In the second half, it picked pace to hit 18,864.70, coming close to its all-time high of 18,888. The index ended the day at 18,826, up 137.90 points.

The Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily as well as the weekly frame.

It has to hold above 18,777 zones to witness an up move towards 18,888 and 19,000 zones, while on the downside support exists at 18,710 and 18,676 zones, experts said.

Among sectors, PSU bank and capital goods indices were up a percent each, while FMCG and healthcare both gained 0.5 percent. The information technology index, however, closed 0.38 percent down.

On the options front, the weekly maximum Call open interest is at 18,800, then 19000 strike, while the maximum Put open interest is at 18,700, then 18,800 strike.

Call writing is at 19,100 then 19,000 strike, while Put writing is at 18,800 and 18,700 strike.

The data suggests a shift in the trading range to 18,550- 19,000, while an immediate trading range is 18,700- 18,900.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty opened on a positive note near 43,600 zones but consolidated in a narrow range of 150 points between 43,650 and 43,800 in the first half. It picked up momentum in the last hour of the session and closed 496 points higher at 43,938.

"It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale as buying was seen in heavyweights and ended with decent gains of 500 points," said Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On the weekly scale, the banking index formed a small-bodied candle with a long shadow, as buying was visible at lower zones but negated highs lows after 13 weeks

"Now it has to hold above 43,750 zones for a bounce towards 44,144 then 44,250 levels, while on the downside, support is seen at 43,750 then 43,500 zones," he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.