App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern; ends Jan series below 12,100

Volatility likely to stay higher ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nifty ended January series in the red amid risk-off sentiment due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The market benchmark finished below 12,100 level on the expiry day and formed a bearish belt hold pattern.

"Nifty appears to be finding some psychological support around the 12k mark. If it breaches this level in the next trading session, the index could fall further to 11,900 levels," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Close

"In the final session before Budget there may not be decent upsides on an intraday basis as traders may adopt cautious approach but technically 12,170 shall remain a critical hurdle. For the day traders are advised to remain neutral on the long side whereas intraday shorting can be considered if Nifty trades below 11,990 for a target of 11,930 with a stop above intraday’s high," he added.

related news

India VIX moved up by 1.80 percent to 16.79 levels. However, volatility will only get more prominent ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2020.

Maximum Put OI is at 12000 followed by 11500 strike while Maximum Call OI is at 12200 followed by 12500 strike.

Call writing is seen at 12500 then 12300 strike while Put writing is seen at 12000 and 11800 strike. Option data indicates a wider swing in the market ahead of the Budget.

"Bank Nifty formed a red body candle after selling pressure was seen at higher levels. Going forwards, immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed at 30,500 and then 30,250; while only on a hold above 30,800 may lead to a bounce-back towards 31,100 - 31,300 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Technicals

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.