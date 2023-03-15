 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty closes at five-month low, may take support at 16,900-17,000 zone

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

With today's fall, the index has also broken the lower threshold of channelling, which can trigger more downside. However, on the higher side, the rebound, if any, could be possible up to 17,200-17,300 area followed by 17,450, experts said.

The Nifty50 corrected for the fifth consecutive session and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts on March 15, tracking steep losses in European banking stocks after the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank, though Asian counterparts rebounded after the rally on Wall Street overnight.

The Nifty50 rebounded smartly and climbed above 17,200, which was on expected lines given the bullish divergence, but failed to sustain those gains in the last couple of hours of trade due to profit booking. Finally, the index settled below the psychological 17,000 mark, with 71 points loss at 16,972, the lowest closing level since October 3, 2022.

If the index takes support in the range of 16,900-17,000 area, then there can be the possibility of a rebound. But if it breaks the same then the correction can be up to 16,750, which coincides with the low of September last year. Further with today's fall, the index has also broken the lower threshold of the channel, which can trigger more downside. However, on the higher side, the rebound, if any, can be possible up to 17,200-17,300 area followed by 17,450 (200-day SMA), experts said.

The bullish divergence still exists with the Nifty making lower lows and momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) making higher lows. If it comes true, then there could be a possibility of a rebound again in the coming session. Also, the RSI with 31 levels is looking oversold now.